Moscow interested in including Iran in Afghan Talks: Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed his country’s interest for including Iran in an international talk on Afghanistan.

"We have a dialogue with them [the United States] on Afghanistan. There is a Russia-China-US format that Pakistan has joined. There is interest in connecting Iran to this format. It can be promising", Lavrov said on Friday according to Sputnik.

However, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Friday reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Afghan-Afghan peace talks.

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Uzbekistan, Jahangiri said that his country will back peace talks under leadership of Afghanistan.

In a meeting on October 25, representatives of China, Russia, the United States and Pakistan reaffirmed respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and discussed ways to assist the Afghan people in achieving lasting peace.

The parties believe that it is a universal and sincere demand of the Afghan people to end the Afghan war and achieve sustainable peace, according to a joint statement issued after the second quadrilateral consultation on the Afghan issue in Moscow.

The quartet pledged to help the Afghan government and all concerned parties reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement with the Taliban, so as to end the war, safeguard the interests of all Afghan people, as well as contribute to regional stability and global security.

China, Russia and Pakistan support the resumption of negotiations between the United States and the Taliban and hoped them to reach an agreement as soon as possible so as to pave the way for internal negotiations among the parties in Afghanistan, the statement said at the time.

Fighting has remained intense in Afghanistan since US-Taliban talks about withdrawing American troops collapsed in September.

The group is at its strongest since the US-led invasion to topple its government after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the US. The US-led coalition launched the war under the guise of fighting on terror.

Some 18 years on, the Taliban have only boosted their campaign of violence across the country, targeting both civilians and security forces in bloody assaults.

A UN report this week said 4,313 civilians were killed and wounded in Afghanistan’s war between July and September. Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest conflict in 2018.