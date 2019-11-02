Iran ranks fourth in global honey production

By Sadeq Dehqan & Leila Imani

Iran produces more than 90,000 tons of honey annually and is considered the fourth largest producer of honey in the world after China, Turkey and Argentina, said the head of Apiculture Society of Iran.

Gholamhossein Tahmasebi told Iran Daily that Iran has in excess of 8.4 million honey beehives and ranks fourth globally in this regard after India, China and Turkey.

He added that domestic beekeeping industry and honey production has made significant development in terms of quantity after the victory of Islamic Revolution (1979).

The official noted that some 8.1 million beehives, which are active across Iran, have international standards while 320,000 of them are run traditionally.

The official said that more than 85,000 beekeeping farms (registered in the Agricultural Jihad Ministry) are in the country, generating jobs for 100,000 people.

He also noted that the northwestern parts of the country have the greatest number of beekeeping farms while the eastern and southeastern parts have the lowest number.

Tahmasebi further stated that the provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Arbadil, Gilan, Mazandaran, Isfahan and Fars are the major producers of honey in the country.

“Zagrous Mountains in west and Albourz Mountains in north of Iran are considered the hubs of honey bee farming in Iran,” he said.

He described the lower amount of honey produced in western parts of the country since March 21, 2019 as anticipated and said a reduction in the spring rainfall in some northern regions of Iran had led to the decrease in the amount of honey produced in those areas during the period.

Tahmasebi said that the average honey production per hive in Iran stands at 11kg and the country ranks 30th in the world in this regard while the figure for some foreign countries is between 20-30kg.

“A number of factors including the extent of vegetation, the number of beekeeping farms and high-quality queen bees impact the amount of honey harvested from hives,” he stated.

Tahmasebi noted that some political issues have negatively affected export of honey from Iran to a number of countries including Persian Gulf littoral states.

He urged domestic honey producers to observe international standards and pay close attention to packaging quality to help the country gain a bigger foothold in foreign markets.

He referred to Persian Gulf littoral states, Turkey and a number of European countries as the major markets for Iran’s honey exports.

Tahmasebi, who is head of the Academic Board of Honey Bee Research Department in Animal Science Research Institute of Iran, pointed out that more investment should be made in the country’s honey export as the domestic market became glutted with the product.

“The consumption of honey per capita in Iran stands at 1.07kg, while the global annual average is 240g,” he noted, adding, the figure for New Zealand is 2kg and for the UK, France and Germany is above 1.1kg.

The official said the 10th Iranian Honey Bee Congress will be held in the Animal Science Research Institute of Iran, located in Karaj, on Jan. 22-23, 2020.

He said the conference occurs every three years, noting that the two past conferences were held at international level.

Tahmasebi noted that a number of university professors, apiculture experts and beekeepers will take part in the upcoming event to discuss the latest scientific achievements made in the field of beekeeping industry.

Foreign attendees from France, Spain and China are expected to take part in the conference to present lectures and hold scientific workshops, he concluded.