IKIA six-month takeoffs, landings over 23,000

The Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) of Tehran registered over 23,000 takeoffs and landings during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22), announced deputy head of Imam Khomeini Airport Company (IKAC).

Hassan Khoshkhu said a total of 3,965,355 passengers were transported by 23,221 flights in the airport during the six-month period, ikac.ir reported on Saturday.

The number of arrival flights stood at 11,613 with 1,996,355 carried passengers during the six months, he said.

The official added that 77,503,647 tons of commodities were transported during the same period.

Managing director of IKAC said in July that IKIA registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last Iranian year that ended March 20.

Ali Rostami said that more than 7.27 million passengers were transported from the airport during the period.

IKIA has the biggest share of international flights operating in Iran, while Mehrabad is the biggest in terms of domestic flights.

Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has been distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world.

A study by Routes Online shows the airport grew in terms of passenger numbers by 48.6 percent during the first half of 2018 to 3.93 million, helped by Ata Airlines, following the rise in the frequency of flights to Turkish airports.

Operated by Iran Airports Company, IKIA is located 30 kilometers southwest of Iran's capital city, Tehran.