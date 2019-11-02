Funeral for Palestinian killed during Israeli airstrike

Palestinians have held a funeral procession for a 27-year-old civilian who was killed during a wave of pre-dawn airstrikes in Gaza.

Gaza health officials said the 27-year-old, named as Ahmed Al-Shahri, was killed and three men were wounded in an airstrike on a militant training camp, Presstv Reported.

The Israeli army said it targeted sites belonging to Hamas resistance movement after Palestinians fired 10 rockets into the occupied territories late on Friday, November 1.

None of the armed groups in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing the rockets. The Israeli military said Hamas was ultimately responsible for the attack.