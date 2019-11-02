RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0733 GMT November 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261046
Published: 0425 GMT November 02, 2019

Funeral for Palestinian killed during Israeli airstrike

Funeral for Palestinian killed during Israeli airstrike

Palestinians have held a funeral procession for a 27-year-old civilian who was killed during a wave of pre-dawn airstrikes in Gaza.

Gaza health officials said the 27-year-old, named as Ahmed Al-Shahri, was killed and three men were wounded in an airstrike on a militant training camp, Presstv Reported.

The Israeli army said it targeted sites belonging to Hamas resistance movement after Palestinians fired 10 rockets into the occupied territories late on Friday, November 1.

None of the armed groups in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing the rockets. The Israeli military said Hamas was ultimately responsible for the attack.

 
   
KeyWords
Funeral
Israeli
airstrike
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0592 sec