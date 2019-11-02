Israel in emergency situation, most vulnerable to threats: Lieberman

“When IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin warns that the challenge of aerial defense is becoming more complex and the threat of missiles and rockets is now being joined by drones and cruise missiles…, it means we are in an emergency situation,” Lieberman wrote on his Facebook page.

Lieberman was referring to comments made by Israeli air force chief Amikam Norkin who said the military’s multi-tiered network of air defense systems were “on alert” amid a general threat of coming under attack, Presstv Reported.

“The challenge of air defense has become more complicated. Joining the threat of missiles and rockets are now attack drones and cruise missiles,” he said. “Even as we speak, Arrow, Patriot, David’s Sling and Iron Dome batteries are on alert.”

Israeli experts have warned that America's recent decision to pull troops out of Syria and abandon Kurdish allies in the wake of a military incursion by Turkey meant that President Donald Trump's White House is not willing to engage militarily in the Middle East region.

This means Israel can no longer count on Washington's unconditional support in case it traps itself in a new military conflict, the Times of Israel wrote.

The warning by Liberman follows similar statements by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a long record of using Iran to stir security concern for political gains.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu claimed that “Iran wants to develop precision-guided missiles that can hit any target in Israel within five to ten meters.”

“Iran hopes to use Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen as bases to attack Israel with statistical missiles and precision-guided missiles. That is a great, great danger,” the Israeli prime minister claimed.

Yemen’s Houthi movement strongly dismissed Netanyahu’s allegations that Iran is seeking the means to launch precision-guided missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories from Yemen, stressing that such remarks are meant to prolong the Saudi-led military campaign against the Yemeni nation.

Iran has on occasions rejected accusations that it is providing missiles to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, saying such claims are merely aimed at diverting attention from atrocities that Saudi Arabia and its allies are perpetrating in Yemen.

Israel has also used such claims by its officials to pound Syrian armed forces in an attempt to boost anti-government militant forces in the country a boost amid their major defeats.

Netanyahu has also accused Iraq and Lebanon of housing Iranian missiles, a claim both countries have denied.