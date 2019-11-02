RSS
0732 GMT November 02, 2019

Published: 0550 GMT November 02, 2019

Thousands brave tear gas, defy police in latest Hong Kong march

Hong Kong police fired volley after volley of tear gas to break up anti-government protesters after as protest in the China-ruled city entered its 22nd week.

The protest started peacefully earlier in the day quickly spiral into chaos after police fired tear gas to disperse crowd at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and nearby streets, Presstv Reported.

The protesters took off in all directions, many throwing bricks as they charged towards Central, building makeshift barricades on the way.

Saturday's rally was not given official police permission, as is required, but that has not stopped people gathering in the past. Face masks were banned under a resuscitated colonial-era emergency law.

 
   
