Right wing press unites to demonise Corbyn's economic policy

The jet setting international elite are fearful they will lose “billions” if the Labour Party leader stays true to his word of “going after” the super wealthy with “new taxes”, “capital controls” and a “clampdown” on “private schools”, Presstv Reported.

The Guardian report is based on information from “lawyers” and “accountants” for Britain’s “richest families” who claim that their clients are actively looking to move abroad, with a view to escaping an incoming punishing tax and capital controls regime.

In terms of political orientation, the Guardian is generally regarded as left of centre.

The Guardian's report comes in the wake of Corbyn’s unveiling of key aspects of his economic and fiscal policies. On October 31, the Labour Party leader set out a platform for tax hikes for the wealthy and nationalisation of key industries.

Following Corbyn’s announcement, the right-wing press tried hard to misrepresent Corbyn’s economic and fiscal policies as reckless and divisive.

The Daily Mail, for example, reported on October 31, that Corbyn had declared “class war”.

The Economist ran a headline on October 31, proclaiming that a Labour government would “radically transform” Britain.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported today that “investors in UK assets” are fearful of a “spendthrift” government after the December 12 election.