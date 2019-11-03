RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1052 GMT November 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261061
Published: 0923 GMT November 03, 2019

Leader receives students in Tehran ahead of US embassy takeover anniv.

Leader receives students in Tehran ahead of US embassy takeover anniv.
IRNA PHOTO

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received a large number of students this morning on the eve of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressed thousands of students on Sunday morning, a day before the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, which is marked every year with nationwide rallies, Mehr News Agency reported.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

On November 4, 1979, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which they believed had turned into a center of espionage aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

The day, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, is also known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Leader
students
Tehran
US embassy
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0900 sec