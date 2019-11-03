Singapore energy startups hope homegrown green solutions will lead to less carbon emissions

As the number of people recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis grows, so too does the clamor for green energy solutions – a cry which did not go unnoticed by the organizers of this year’s Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

So much so that one of the themes that was up for discussion during the four-day event, which concluded on Nov. 1 was how to manage the chief antagonist in the fight against global warming: Carbon emissions, TODAYonline reported.

The 12th edition of the annual conference not only saw green energy announcements being made, such as Singapore’s push for more solar power by 2030, but it also provided a platform for individuals to share their green solutions.

Among these individuals were Ted Chen, 29, and Martin Lim, 48, who both spoke in front of a gathering of the world’s top energy professionals to explain how they are each trying to encourage people in Singapore, and beyond, to adopt more sustainable energy practices.

TODAYonline spoke to both men to find out how they are trying to do this with their respective energy startups.

Despite being an electrical and electronic engineering student specializing in power systems and renewable energy, Ted Chen was more interested data analytics than a future in the energy sector.

“There’s just so many things you can play around with,” said the Nanyang Technological University alumnus, who uprooted from Taiwan eight years ago to study in Singapore.

The Singapore permanent resident said: “With data, you don’t need someone to tell you what is right or wrong. You can use data and then pick it up for yourself.”

It all came full-circle for Chen when he and his classmate, Phyo Koko, won a hackathon some six year backs, which required participants to find a way to combine power electronics, such as sensors, with software algorithms.

The duo’s solution became the basis for them to co-found their startup EverComm Singapore in 2013 after they roped in a third person, Singaravelan Thirugnanasambandan, to help them with the business side of things.

Since then, EverComm has been in the business of helping other businesses — such as hotels and industries — to improve their energy efficiency.

According to the Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat website, the country is actively supporting research on clean energy technologies to cut carbon emissions.

However, these goals are challenged by limited access to alternative or renewable energy. A better option, it says, is to make energy efficiency a key focus.

“The fact of the matter is … we have the technology to address the climate change issues, but we don't know how to effectively coordinate and execute it,” said Chen.

“That’s why data analytics becomes very important in this area.”

EverComm, for its part, has been able to help businesses optimize their energy efficiency by integrating wireless sensors within a company’s operation systems that are constantly collecting data “every minute, or even, every second”.

Algorithms then analyze the data to provide clients with real time information about where they are “wasting energy” — due to faulty equipment, for instance.

Depending on the customer profile, Chen said they have been able to improve their energy efficiency anywhere from five percent to 40 percent, in addition to the “30 percent average productivity improvement”.

On top of managing Evercomm’s overseas operations in Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and Myanmar, Chen said the startup is looking to expand to China, India and Germany next.

On the local front, Chen said he hopes to bring more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on board.

At an Asia Clean Energy Summit panel discussion held during SIEW, Lim told the audience that the new model for businesses and technologies is going to be decentralization.

“Utilities need to stop thinking of themselves as the alpha predator within an ecosystem,” said the chief executive officer of Electrify, a local energy-technology company that provides a marketplace for retail electricity.

“Instead, be the ocean. Be the ecosystem itself and allow everyone (new players) to thrive,” he urged utility companies.

Speaking to TODAY, Lim said utilities can still benefit by creating a platform to let competitors come in to “serve the customers”.

“Even if they take the customers away from (them), they will still have money to make,” he said.

Fortunately, there is wriggle room for the new players in Singapore.

Thanks to a deregulated energy market, and the appropriate framework, almost anyone can pump electricity back into the national power grid, said Lim.

This gives rise to the possibility of energy trading, a concept that Lim tested recently with 15 participants on Electrify’s Synergy peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform.

Satisfied that the idea works, he said Electrify will be starting a six-month long trial around the first quarter of next year that will involve around 60 customers.

No customers are onboard yet. Lim is hoping to find 10 “prosumers” — owners of private households and factories who have solar panels installed on their rooftop — and 50 consumers.

Synergy’s P2P energy trading works by giving consumers, who are keen on opting for green energy, a platform to receive power from prosumers who have excess energy to sell.

Lim reassures that using Synergy will not affect a customer’s power supply in any way, as any shortfall in energy will be supplied from the national power grid.