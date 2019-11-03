US attempting to stoke regional tension to plunder oil: Speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the United States has been seeking to foment turmoil in the region to achieve the "ominous" goal of plundering its oil riches.

Addressing Parliament Sunday, Larijani touched on President Donald Trump's announcement that the US plans to "secure" Syrian oilfields, saying that exposed "the most secretive polices of the White House" and laid bare their "real and ugly face" as well as their "inhumane and exploitative nature," Press TV reported.

Trump said last week US troops would remain in Syria and put up “a hell of a fight” against any force that tried to take Syrian oilfields, citing ExxonMobil or another energy company as the entity that would tap Syrian oil reserves.

"Such shameful remarks have been made by the head of a regime, which is constantly worried about human rights in countries that think independently," Larijani said.

Trump, he noted, does not apparently realize that the Syrian soil and oil belong to its nation and government and that the US has no right to invade a country and capture its oilfields.

The top Iranian parliamentarian also blasted Trump's "insolence" regarding Iraq, saying the US tried to take hold of the Iraqi oil but its people, leaders and religious leaders did not allow it.

Likewise, Larijani said, the US government does not care about the Iranian nation but its oil and gas – which it is trying to seize through an economic blockade.

"Recently, the US regime has been foolishly trying to create chaos in the region" with the ultimate aim of controlling its oil, Larijani said in an apparent reference to a wave of violent protests in Iraq and Lebanon.

"There is no doubt that the vigilant people of the region will deliver a stronger response to this US plot after they eliminated Daesh which was a puppet of the Americans," he added.