Army Ground Force fit to combat threats: Chief

New brigades formed

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that following a structural modification of the Army Ground Force, the military forces are prepared to counter any threat.

The Army Ground Force has fully prepared itself for the threats ahead, Major General Mousavi said at a military graduation ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, , Tasnim News Agency reported.

Highlighting a major shift in the Army Ground Force’s structure, organization, training, professions, skills and performance, the general said the Army troops are in a very good state of preparedness.

The bulk of Army Ground Force soldiers are protecting the country’s frontiers along the eastern, western and southwestern borders, the top commander stated.

He went on to say that the modification of the Army Ground Force has taken place so rapidly and accurately that the force is not comparable with what it was a couple of years ago.

The force has set up a number of new artillery and mechanized brigades as part of a plan to modify its structure, the force’s commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari announced at the ceremony.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Army cadets on Sunday, Brigadier General Heidari said a grand plan on revision of the Army Ground Force’s structure has resulted in the creation of three main sections.

The first category includes mobile offense units, the commander said, noting that there are no infantry units in the Ground Force anymore.

He said the second category is comprised of five rapid reaction brigades and Army Special Forces, while the third group includes five artillery and mechanized brigades.

The general had unveiled a structural change to the Army Ground Force’s combat strategies in January, introducing a special focus on offensive approach.

Last month, the Ground Force staged a war game in Iran’s northwestern regions, involving rapid reaction units, mobile and offense brigades, and helicopters from its Airborne Unit.

Held with the theme “One Target, One Shot”, the exercise was aimed at evaluating the combat preparedness of Army units and their mobility and agility in the battlefield.