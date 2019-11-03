Farage says no to candidacy in upcoming UK poll

YARA NARDI/REUTERS Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, arrives to appear on BBC TV's ‘The Andrew Marr Show’ in London, Britain, on November 3, 2019.

Brexiteer politician Nigel Farage says he will not be standing as a candidate in the UK general election on December 12.

The Brexit Party leader told the BBC's Andrew Marr he had thought "very hard", but had decided he could "serve the cause better" by supporting his party's 600 candidates "across the UK," the British broadcaster reported.

"I don't want to be in politics for the rest of my life," he said.

Farage, who has stood unsuccessfully for Parliament seven times, also criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

He told the BBC that the deal agreed earlier this month was "virtually worse than being in the EU."

"If Boris Johnson was going for a genuine Brexit, we wouldn't need to fight against him in this election," he said.

On Friday, the prime minister rejected an alliance with Farage's Brexit Party, saying doing deals with "any other party... simply risks putting Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10."

Farage had called on the prime minister to drop his Brexit deal, unite in a "Leave alliance" or face a Brexit Party candidate in every seat in the election.

He said, "I always thought that to win an election, get a big majority so we can get a proper Brexit, a coming-together would be the objective.

"I still hope and pray it happens but it doesn't look like it will."

'Deep regret'

Johnson maintains that the only way out of the EU is to "go with the deal we've got."

The prime minister added that he was "deeply, deeply disappointed" to miss the October 31 deadline to secure Brexit, calling it "a matter of deep regret."

The PM had previously said he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond Halloween.

Johnson said he was sorry, and took responsibility, for missing the date, but accused Parliament of failing to implement his deal.

He also said Donald Trump was "patently in error" when the US president warned the government's Brexit deal would hamper a UK-US trade deal.

Farage said Johnson's deal "kills off any chance of genuine independence."

"If Boris is determined to stick to this new EU treaty, then that is not Brexit," he said.