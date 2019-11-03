Iran, Armenia discuss energy exports

Iranian Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zanganeh discussed with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan on export of gas to Armenia and receiving electricity from the country.

During the meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Zanganeh described the energy sector as the most important part of Iran-Armenia relations, adding that bartering gas for electricity with Armenia is one of the areas of cooperation between the two countries, Shana reported.

Iran and Armenia signed a gas-for-electricity barter deal in 2004 for 20 years.

According to the contract, Iran's exported gas is consumed by power plants in Armenia and Iran imports electricity from Armenia in return.

On Saturday, Papikyan voiced his country’s readiness to broaden cooperation with Iran, especially in the field of energy and electricity.

“Armenian companies welcome participating in the 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition,” Papkiyan said.

The minister said that Armenia as importer of electricity has always been after finding new ways for finding energy sources and boosting cooperation.

He, meantime, pointed to synchronization of Iran-Iraq electricity network, and said that Armenia has also suitable economic relations with Iraq and which will be developed further.

Papkiyan said that like Armenia which is a bridge for connecting Iran to Georgia and Eurasian Economic Union states, Iran is also regarded as a bridge for more relations between Armenia, Iraq and other regional countries.