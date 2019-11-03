Two Iranian films awarded in Leipzig festival

Two Iranian short films won awards at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film, known as DOK Leipzig, in Germany.

The short animated piece, ‘Am I a Wolf?’, by Amir-Houshang Moein, won the Golden Dove for best animated film, while the short documentary, ‘Asho,’ directed by Ja’far Najafi, received an honorable mention at the event.

‘Am I a Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called ‘The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats.’ The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

‘Asho’ is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

DOK Leipzig is one of the leading festivals for documentary and animated films, built on more than 60 years of history and tradition. The festival is a celebration of films with the highest artistic and innovative approaches to storytelling, embodying values of peace, tolerance, human dignity and freedom of expression, according to the event’s website.

The 62nd edition of the festival was held on October 28 through November 3.