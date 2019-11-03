Israeli forces detain Palestinian minister of Al-Quds affairs

Israeli military forces arrested the Palestinian minister of Al Quds affairs, Fadi al-Hadami, during an overnight operation in the Israeli-occupied city.

A local source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said Israeli police forces and intelligence agents raided Hadami’s home in the East Al-Quds neighborhood of Silwan on Sunday at dawn, and conducted searches before arresting him and taking him in for questioning, Press TV reported.

The grounds for Hadami’s detainment remain unclear. There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

This is the third time that Hadami has been arrested by Israeli authorities since taking up his post as part of Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh’s new government in April.

Back on September 25, Israeli soldiers stormed Hadami’s house, and violently ransacked it for hours before taking the Palestinian minister away

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfled said at the time that Hadami had been detained on charges of allegedly breaking a law prohibiting political activity in Al-Quds by the Palestinian National Authority, which is based in the occupied central West Bank city of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (six miles) north of Al-Quds.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) condemned the arrest then, describing it as part of the Israeli regime’s plans to Judaize Al-Quds.

Adnan al-Husseini, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, also said the Tel Aviv regime’s continued arrests of Palestinian figures in Al-Quds is unjustified and part of violations against civilians.

Hadami was also arrested in late June, a few days after accompanying the Chilean ambassador on a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which had angered the Israeli regime.

According to him, the reason given for the arrest was “violating sovereignty.”

Al-Quds remains at the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinians want the occupied West Bank as part of their future independent state, and hope that East Al-Quds – occupied by the Tel Aviv regime since 1967 – will one day serve as the capital of their future sovereign state.