‘Home’ to go on stage in US Family Theater Hall

Iranian play ‘Home’, written by Naghmeh Samini and directed by Nikoo Mamdouhi, will go on stage in the United States.

It will be performed on November 8 at Family Theater Hall located in John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington DC, which is considered as one of the most important centers for the performing arts in the US, ISNA wrote.

‘Home’ is a production of Alma Theater Group, an Iranian theater group, based in Washington, D.C. Through Iranian productions, it aims to promote and give voice to Iranian artists and plays. The first play which went on stage by this group was ‘Lost in the Ocean Waves’ by Mamdouhi.

The music was composed by Iranian post-rock band ‘Crows in the Rain’.

‘Home’ is the story of a family who, despite living under the same roof, are million miles away from one another.

Amir-Abbas Akbarzadeh, Ghazal Bazargan, Hassan Hassanzadeh, Elmira Ja’fari are among the performers of the play.

The playwright Samini will accompany the group to the US.