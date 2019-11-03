IKCO denies reports it is building plant in Turkey

Iran’s leading carmaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) denied reports that it wants to establish a large production site in Turkey.

IKCO’s media service issued a statement saying that the company had no plans to set up a factory in Turkey, denying reports its managers had held talks with local government and business officials in the eastern Turkish province of Van to move parts of the production to the region, which is close to the Iranian border, Press TV reported.

“There has been no negotiation or meeting between senior managers of Iran Khodro and Turkish officials for launching a production site of IKCO products in the country of Turkey,” read the statement by Ikcopress.

The statement also urged the media to avoid “spreading rumors” and to exercise care and caution in dealing with such reports.

However, the denial came several days after major Turkish media outlets cited the governor of Van Province Mehmet Emin Bilmez as saying that Iran Khodro was intent on launching a large-scale car plant in the region.

Bilmez described his meeting earlier this week with IKCO chief Farshad Moqimi and his accompanying delegation as positive.

“Iran Khodro managers are extremely eager to invest. Our meetings were quite positive,” said the governor, adding, “We attach great importance to all kinds of investments in our city.”

Turkish media reports also suggested that IKCO will invest up to $300 million in the new factory in Van which will mostly focus on the production of minibuses and vans.

They said the factory will be built in an area of 200,000 square meters and it will create some 600 jobs in its first stage of production.