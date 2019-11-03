NIDC manufactures well acidizing equipment

Experts at the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) successfully designed and built batch mixers, which are used in well acidizing operations on offshore platforms.

Abdolmajid Daqayeqi, head of the Technical Maintenance Department of NIDC, announced the above, saying domestic industrialists, supported by engineering management of NIDC developed the mixers in only 50 days, reported Mehr News Agency.

NIDC spent €250,000 for importing each batch mixer previously, which has now been indigenized, he said.

The state-run company controls drilling rigs operation by the National Iranian South Oil Company, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, Iranian Offshore Oil Company and Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled 124 oil and gas wells during August 2018-August 2019, said the company’s CEO in August.

Abdollah Mousavi added in this period, August 2018-August 2019, the NIDC drilled 52 appraisal wells, 70 workover wells and one exploration well.

He noted that the NIDC’s top priority is to meet domestic oil industry’s demands in the fields of drilling operations and providing peripheral techno-engineering services.

Mousavi said that his company is among the subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company and active in the upstream oil and gas sector, which plays a pivotal role in the domestic oil and gas production chain based on its organizational responsibilities.

Putting the number of his firm’s skilled and experienced workforce at 15,000, he said the company owns 72 offshore and onshore drilling rigs as well as modern equipment and provides homogenous services in 20 specialized fields in different oil industry sectors.

At present, he said, the NIDC carries out 69 percent of the operations pertaining to drilling oil and gas wells and offers 60 percent of the peripheral services needed in this field.

Mousavi noted that his company has been active in the field of drilling oil and gas wells since four decades ago.

He said in the past few years, close to 20 domestic private firms have entered this industry, adding that a significant number of these companies’ experts have been among either the graduates of NIDC’s drilling technology training center or the firms’ staff.