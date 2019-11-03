Iran's power exports up 80%

Iran exported 80 percent more electricity, especially to neighboring countries, in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

Managing Director of Iran's state-run Organization for Management of Electric Power Generation and Transmission (Tavanir) Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh said the neighboring states need Iran's electricity, noting that the Islamic Republic can turn into a regional electricity hub, reported Fars News Agency.

The official also said that Iran has attained full self-sufficiency in production of equipment used in power industry and produces nearly all equipment needed for power plants.

Iran is currently supplying Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan with electricity.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said in August that Iran had exported 2.3 billion kilowatts of electricity to neighboring countries since March 21.

Ardakanian said the exports were made in the wake of proper management of electricity consumption this year, as the country suffered no power outages this summer.

"We have increased power generation as much as 1,800 megawatts each year since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 1979," he said.

Ardakanian further noted that over the past six years, valuable potable water projects have been commissioned in rural areas, as 10,200 villages joined water supply system.

A new report says Iran will open 10 new dams with a capacity of nearly a quarter of a billion cubic meters of water until March amid increased precipitation this year that has prompted plans for more dam projects across the nation.

The report by IRNA said the planned dams will provide more than 41 million cubic meters of clean water for 1.6 million people in nine Iranian cities.

It said, however, that the dams will mostly cover the irrigation needs in six Iranian provinces through supplying nearly 700 million cubic meters of water to the farms. The report said that around eight million cubic meters of the capacity of the dams will go to industries.