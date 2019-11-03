Johnson's position is likely to embolden Scottish radicals

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, the Prime Minister said that his government will not authorise another legally-binding Scottish independence referendum, Presstv Reported.

“We had one in 2014, the British people, the people of Scotland, were told in 2014 that that was a once-in-a-generation event”, Johnson said.

The PM’s apparently definitive position on the issue is a big blow to the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, Nicola Sturgeon’s quest to hold a legally-binding referendum in the second half of 2020.

Reacting to the PM’s statement, Sturgeon, who is also Scotland’s First Minister, told the same programme (Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday) that: “It [Johnson’s statement] is not a sustainable position and it is certainly not a democratic position”.

If Johnson, or any future British government, blocks a legal path to a Scottish independence referendum, then that is likely to empower radicals within the SNP, and the broader Scottish nationalist movement, who are seeking alternative routes to independence.