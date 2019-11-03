RSS
Published: 0458 GMT November 03, 2019

Margot James withdraws from general election

Margot James withdraws from general election

In an early sign of election anxiety, leading dissident Tory, and MP for Stourbridge, Margot James, has announced that she will not be standing in the general election, scheduled for December 12.

In an early sign of election anxiety, leading dissident Tory, and MP for Stourbridge, Margot James, has announced that she will not be standing in the general election, scheduled for December 12, Presstv Reported.

The former Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries (2018–2019) was one of 21 Tory rebels whose whip was withdrawn after they voted against the government in a bill designed to stop a no-deal Brexit.

James, alongside the other 20 so-called Tory rebels, was subsequently expelled from the Conservative party.   

But late last month the party whip was restored to 10 of the 21 rebel MPs, including Margot James.

James’s departure from the election race is likely to have a depressive effect on the Tory rank and file as they prepare to fight the most important general election in more than a generation.    

 

 

   
