Johnson's strategist facing national security allegations

The Labour party claims that a “whistleblower” has expressed “serious concerns” about Cummings’s activities during the time he worked in Russia in the 1990s.

Cummings lived and worked in Russia from 1994 to 1997 where he was involved in multiple business ventures, including a failed attempt to set up an airline, Presstv Reported.

The allegations are so serious that Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, has written to Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, to enquire as to whether Cummings has ever had access to “top secret” intelligence files.

Thornberry, who did not express a view as to the truth (or otherwise) of the allegations, has sent the same letter to the heads of leading British intelligence agencies, MI5 and MI6, as well as the Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill.

The allegations about Cumings’s past – which could have implications for the present and the future - come on the heels of 10 Downing Street’s refusal to publish a report into alleged Russian covert actions against the British political system.

The report apparently includes evidence from the British intelligence services about alleged Russian attempts to influence the outcome of British elections, including the June 2016 European Union membership referendum and the 2017 general election.