Trump says 'would love' to host Ukraine's Zelensky as impeachment inquiry widens

Trump told reporters before his departure for New York on Saturday that he would "certainly" invite Zelensky if the Ukrainian president wanted to come, Presstv Reported.

"I would certainly say I'd invite him. I would love to have him come to the White House if he'd like to come, and I think he'd like to come," the US president said.

Trump also denounced as a "hoax" and "scam" the Democratic-led efforts to impeach him over the phone conversation he had with Zelensky in July, saying, "the Democrats are using it for political purposes to try and win an election that they're not going to win."

Democrats in the US House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry in late September after a whistle-blower complaint filed to congress claimed that Trump had pressured the Ukrainian president in a July 25 phone call to investigate his possible 2020 election challenger Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who had business interests in Ukraine.

Trump had allegedly withheld $400 million in military aid in exchange for political investigations into his political rival.

House Democrats say Trump has abused his office for personal gain, and jeopardized national security, by calling on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to formally proceed with the impeachment inquiry and open the closed-door investigation to the public.

The resolution ushered in a new phase of the investigation that poses the greatest threat to Trump’s presidency to date.

Trump went after Democrats on Friday, claiming that the House impeachment inquiry was part of a planned attempt to illegitimately remove the president from office.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the public hearings to start sometime later this month.

Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner earlier this week that he intended to "read out loud" to the citizens of the United States the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelensky.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine. However, Republicans believe that it was misrepresented by Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat leading the impeachment inquiry.