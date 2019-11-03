Venezuela reciprocates El Salvador’s expulsion of diplomats

#COMMUNIQUÉ | In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, Venezuela expels diplomatic personnel from El Salvador in Caracas. Bukele officially assumes the sad role of pawn of U.S. foreign policy by giving oxygen to its strategy of aggression against the Venezuelan people
-
Mahathir Mohamad criticizes unlawful Iran sanctions
-
Iran confirms presidential letters to Persian Gulf states
-
Army Ground Force fit to combat threats: Chief
-
US attempting to stoke regional tension to plunder oil: Speaker
-
Leader: Nothing will come out of talks with US
-
Iranian VP, Kyrgyz PM discuss closer ties
-
Moscow interested in including Iran in Afghan Talks: Lavrov
-
Iran blasts US 'economic terrorism' after new sanctions
-
Iran VP warns of Daesh relocation to Afghanistan
-
Envoy optimistic about expansion of Iran-Japan relations