2,000-year-old Roman discovery in Croatia offers major new insight into era

The chariot, thought to be around 2,000 years old, was discovered with the near perfect fossilized remains on the horses that would have pulled it. The discovery offered a glimpse into the world of the wealthy from ancient times and the lavish ways in which they buried their belongings.

The discovery was made near the city of Vinkovci in eastern Croatia, express.co.uk reported.

The city was a small part of the mighty Roman Empire which spanned much of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Western Europe, including England and Wales.

The researchers found a large burial chamber in which the two-wheeled-carriage was unearthed.

The remains of the skeletons of two horses were also found, one strewn across the front of the carriage, the other neatly laid out in the exact position it was laid to rest.

Roman expert, Boris Kratofil, explained to local media that the ritual was common to those who were wealthy enough to own such luxuries in ancient Rome.

He said the custom was exceptional and particularly common during the Roman period in the province of Pannonia in which modern day eastern Croatia sits.

He said, "The custom is associated with extremely wealthy families who have played a prominent role in the administrative, social and economic life of the province of Pannonia."

The chariot and horses are thought to be from the third century CE.

However, the researchers cannot be sure, and so are working to find a more accurate time stamp for the two discoveries.

Archeologists from the City Museum Vinkovci and Croatia's Institute of Archaeology were involved in the project.

Marko Dizdar, director of the Institute of Archeology, labelled the "sensational" discovery unique in Croatia.

He said, "After this comes a long process of restoration and conservation of the findings, but also a complete analysis of the findings.

"In a few years we will know a little more about the family whose members were buried in this area 1,800 years ago."

Dizdar added that the horses may not have been local.

He continued, “We are more interested in the horses themselves, that is, whether they were bred here or came from other parts of the empire.”

"This will tell us more about the importance and wealth of this family.

"We will achieve this through cooperation with domestic as well as numerous European institutions."

The concept of the chariot is thought to have originated in Mesopotamia in around 3000 BC, with monuments from Ur and Tutub from the period depicting battle parades that included heavy vehicles with solid wheels.

The chariot soon proved superior during battle, with horses being used to pull the carriage around 2000 BC, providing militaries with hitherto unprecedented mobility.

It spread across the world, being used by Egyptians, Celts and much of Europe as a means to transport goods and weaponry during battles and military expeditions.

Mesopotamia was an advanced civilization that emerged from the Neolithic revolution from around 10,000 BC.

Recently, scientists proposed what might have wiped the kingdom out in a groundbreaking study.

They proposed that the kingdom was victim to a brutal sandstorm that resulted in the inability to grow crops, famine and mass social upheaval.