RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1036 GMT November 04, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261119
Published: 1028 GMT November 04, 2019

India gold imports drop 33%

India gold imports drop 33%
A saleswoman picks gold necklaces to show to a customer at a jewelry showroom in Kochi. (REUTERS)

India's gold imports fell for a fourth straight month in October from a year ago as near record-high prices dampened buying during key festivals in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.

According to Reuters, New Delhi imported 38 tons of gold in October, down 33 percent from 57 tons a year ago, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media.

In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, slightly higher than last year's $1.76 billion, he added.

   
KeyWords
India
gold
imports
drop
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/1865 sec