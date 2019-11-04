Iran marks 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover

Political Desk

Thousands rallied outside the former US Embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the American mission.

Marches and rallies were held in some 1,000 communities across the country four decades to the day after revolutionary students stormed the complex and seized dozens of American diplomats and embassy staff. They also recovered thousands of documents proving the US espionage activities in the embassy, which gained notoriety as the “Den of Espionage.”

Replica missiles and the same type of air defense battery used to shoot down a US drone in June were put on display outside the former embassy turned museum in Tehran.

Iranians massed in front of the building carrying effigies of US President Donald Trump and placards with slogans such as “Down with USA” and “Death to America.”

The demonstrators expressed their opposition to global hegemony by chanting slogans against the United States and Israel and set their flags on fire in condemnation of their policies of creating havoc in other countries.

Rallies were also held in the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz and Esfahan, among others, with the local media estimating “millions of people” attending across the country.

National TV aired segments of a Canadian documentary titled “The Fire Breather,” showing Trump’s controversial 2016 campaign trail highlights and biting comments about his past alongside images of the rallies.

On November 4, 1979, less than nine months after the toppling of Iran’s American-backed shah, students overran the embassy complex to demand the United States hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to a US hospital.

Iran released women, African-Americans, as well as a man who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis days later, but it took 444 days for the takeover to end with the release of 52 American hostages. The US broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and ties have been frozen ever since.

‘Den of Espionage’

The former US diplomatic compound in Tehran has long been regarded as a clear indication of how deep America’s intelligence operations run in other countries.

The students who took over the mission were able to piece together the shredded remains of various embassy documents that hinted at Washington’s secret plots against Iran and the Islamic Revolution.

The Founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini hailed the move by the students, describing the embassy takeover as the “second revolution.”

The 40th anniversary comes at a time of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers last year and reimposed punishing sanctions.

Tehran has hit back with three countermeasures since May, reducing parts of its compliance with the deal.

“At the time [of the embassy takeover], Americans believed they were an exceptional nation, able to commit any injustice anywhere,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told the press on Monday.

“America’s problem is still this sense of exceptionalism. It allows itself to trample international law and commit the worst crimes against nations with no fear of an international backlash,” he added.

The arch-foes came to the brink of a military confrontation in June when Iran downed a US Global Hawk drone in its airspace and Trump ordered retaliatory strikes before canceling them at the last minute.

On Sunday, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei renewed a ban on talks with the United States, describing the two countries as implacable foes.

“Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are one-hundred percent wrong,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei has banned Iranian officials from holding talks unless the United States returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

Iran unveiled new anti-American murals on the walls of the former embassy on Saturday with stark images of a crumbling Statue of Liberty, a downed US drone and skulls floating in a sea of blood.

Iran’s Parliament gave initial approval to a measure requiring schoolbooks to inform students about “America’s crimes.”

AFP, Press TV and Reuters contributed to this story.