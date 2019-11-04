I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel: Hamilton after sixth F1 title

GETTY IMAGES Lewis Hamilton celebrates after securing a sixth Formula One title at the US Grand Prix in Austin, TX, the US, on November 3, 2019.

Lewis Hamilton said he was "flying super-high" after winning his sixth drivers' title and was struggling to come to terms with his achievement.

The British Mercedes driver clinched the championship with second place at the United States Grand Prix behind teammate Valtteri Bottas on Sunday, BBC Sport reported.

"It's beyond surreal that my life journey has brought me to this point in winning the sixth title," he said.

"I don't know how I am supposed to feel right now."

Hamilton said he was not able to comprehend the scale of his achievement, which moves him to within reach of Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven World Championships, further confirms his position as one of the greatest in Formula 1 history, and places him as one of the greatest British athletes.

The 34-year-old said, "How am I supposed to feel? I remember watching this sport when I was younger. It's odd to watch it and see someone in the TV set and now to be the person in the TV set and to be doing something like the great that I saw in Ayrton [Senna] and the great I saw in Michael.

"I don't believe in the whole cloud nine thing. I am flying super-high right now. I have my family with me. I don't remember the last time my mom and dad and step mom and step dad were at a Grand Prix, and I don't think I've had them at World Championship Grand Prix before.

"I am really happy to share that with them – the people who have been at the core of who I am and sacrificed everything they have for me to have the life I have to do and have this opportunity."

Schumacher's record 'very difficult'

Hamilton's Mercedes team boss Torger Christian ‘Toto’ Wolff said, "It's where talent meets big push for self-improvement all the time – and that combination makes him stand out in his generation.

"He will always say there is room for improvement and this is the mentality you need to have. He is for me on an extremely high level but you never want to give yourself or anybody 10/10 because you might be a nine and you want to have the room for being 10 in the future."

Wolff said he believed there was every chance Hamilton could at least match the record of German former driver Schumacher, who won seven world titles with Benetton and Ferrari between 1994 and 2004.

"There is a reason why the Schumacher record stands because it is just very difficult," he said.

"If we are able to provide the drivers with a good car and we continue to work on the gaps we still have and try to minimize the mistakes – and he has a good season – there is no reason why he couldn't go for a seventh title."

Hamilton said, "I have always said reaching Michael's was never a target for me. I am not really one to think of records and those kinds of things. I definitely thought getting anywhere near Michael was so farfetched. It was so far away and now it seems so close – and yet it is so far away I still can't comprehend it.

"I believe I have the ability to continue to grow and to do more with this team and within F1. That would be the target but time will tell. Right now, I am just focused on trying to be as fit and healthy as I can be, smile as much as I can and enjoy this beautiful journey they call life."