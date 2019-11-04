Iraq blasts attack on Iranian Consulate in Karbala

Iraqi Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday condemned a recent attack by a group of people under the guise of protest on Iran’s Consulate in Karbala.

In the statement, the Iraqi ministry underlined the fact that diplomatic missions, which have been established based on bilateral agreements in Iraq, have sanctity and their security should not be endangered, IRNA wrote.

It added that the security of foreign embassies and consulates is regarded as red line and no aggression will be allowed against them.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry went on to say that Iraqi security systems have adopted all measures to prevent any disruption of order for diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Such behaviors will not affect friendly ties and good neighborliness between Iran and Iraq, it noted.

A number of unidentified protesters attacked the outer wall of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Consulate in Karbala on Sunday.

Iraqi security forces reacted to the attack instantly.

Iraqi security forces managed to disperse the protesters without them damaging the buildings of the Iranian Consulate in Karbala.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Iran is carefully monitoring the situation in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi nation’s demands that are clearly affirmed by the religious authority as well as Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi,” Mousavi said.