0635 GMT November 04, 2019

Published: 0313 GMT November 04, 2019

Iran to host ‘International Conference on Palestinian Resistance’

Iran to host ‘International Conference on Palestinian Resistance’
MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening plans to hold an international conference on resistance of the Palestinian nation early next year.

The three-day ‘International Conference of Palestinian Resistance’ will open on January 29, 2020 with the purpose of promoting the discourse of resistance, according to Press TV.

The participants will discuss a wide range of issues, including the theoretical, epistemological and intellectual foundations of Palestinian resistance, in addition to the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Awakening and the Palestinian cause as well as capabilities, opportunities, challenges and threats facing Palestinian resistance.

They will also exchange views about illuminating the position of leaders, scholars, elites, intellectuals, society, Islamic parties and justice-seekers in support of Palestine as well as the discourse of resistance, prospects, strategies, solutions and the future ahead.

All scholars, researchers, experts and thinkers are invited to submit their articles on the above-mentioned topics until January 10, 2020.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in July hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance,” saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israel.

“Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle, and we believe according to the indubitable divine promise that the issue of Palestine will definitely be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world,” the Leader said as he received the deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Salih al-Aruri, as well as a letter from Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

"Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle, and we believe according to the indubitable divine promise that the issue of Palestine will definitely be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The photo shows a Palestinian girl taking part in the “Great March of Return” protests.

 

   
Resource: Press TV
