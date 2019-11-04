Iran hands over 29 illegal Pakistani migrants to border authorities

Iran handed over 29 Pakistani nationals to the local authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing, local media reported on Monday.

According to reports, the detained people were arrested from different Iranian cities for living without valid travel documents, IRNA wrote.

After the completion of formal procedures, Iran handed over the Pakistani nationals to Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.

Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in efforts to strengthen cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements.