RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0634 GMT November 04, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261141
Published: 0328 GMT November 04, 2019

UK lowers national terrorism threat level to 'substantial'

UK lowers national terrorism threat level to 'substantial'
HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Pedestrians use the Millennium Bridge on the South Bank, opposite St. Paul's Cathedral, London, Britain, on December 27, 2018.


Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe” on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, Interior Minister Priti Patel said.

The threat posed to the country has largely stood at “severe” for the last five years but in 2017 it was briefly moved to “critical”, twice, meaning an attack was highly likely in the near future, Reuters reported.

Britain suffered four attacks in 2017 that killed 36 people, the most deadly of which occurred at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England. Other attacks occurred at London Bridge and near the Houses of Commons in Westminster.

“Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security,” Patel said in a statement.

The “substantial” threat level continued to indicate a high level of threat and an attack might well occur without further warning, she said.

Britain’s threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre that is independent of government and makes its decisions based on the latest intelligence and analysis of internal and external factors.

 

 

   
KeyWords
UK
lowers
national terrorism
threat
IranDaily
 
Resource: Reuters
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3254 sec