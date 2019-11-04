Iran attending World Travel Market Exhibition

The World Travel Market Exhibition, which is celebrating its 40th year, opened its doors in London with the presence of Iranian tour operators, leaders and officials.

The world’s largest travel trade show, which is part of the newly-inaugurated London Travel Week, is expected to see its 51,000 visitors and 5,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries pack into ExCeL London to conduct some £3.5 billion worth of deals.

Arg-e Jadid, Gardesh, Iran-e Doostan, Marcopaulo, Dorna Gasht and Pasargadae are the Iranian travel agencies which introduce Iran’s tourist attractions to the world.

The exhibition will run until November 7.

It’s a far cry from when the show was first opened by the Duke of Kent at Kensington Olympia in December 1980 when just 40 countries were on show and 7,700 visitors crossed the threshold of the inaugural exhibition.

Today, the show operates in a world where tourism is the UK’s fastest growing sector accounting for almost 12 percent of all jobs, generating £232 billion annually for the economy, and host city London is the third most-visited city in the world with more than 19 million visitors a year.

World Travel Market alone is thought to add £160 million to London’s economy, taking into account how much show visitors spend on hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

World Travel Market – London is the leading global event for the travel industry, a must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide tourism industry.