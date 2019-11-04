Iran, Russia to get closer through holding cultural programs

Iran and Russia will hold some cultural events in both countries’ capitals and will get closer through art.

Iranian Calligraphy Week is to be held in the capital city of Moscow helping Russian citizens to get familiar with Iranian art.

The week is set to take place at scientific and cultural centers of Moscow from November 11 to 14.

Nastaliq, cursive nastaliq, naskh and thuluth will be displayed as the main styles of Iranian calligraphy, IRNA wrote.

On the other side, Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) will hold Russia’s Cultural Days in Iran on November 9 in cooperation with the Culture Ministry of the Russian Federation.

According to ICRO, the two cities of Tehran and Qazvin will host cultural officials of the two countries, ambassadors and foreign diplomats residing in Iran until November 14.

The Roudaki Foundation, the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, Qazvin Cultural Institutions and ROSCONCERT of Russia will cooperate with ICRO for organizing Russia’s Cultural Days in Iran.

The inaugural ceremony of this program will be held at Vahdat Hall in the presence of the head of ICRO Abouzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov.

Also, Russia’s Traditional Arts Exhibition will be held at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex on November 10 and is to last four days.

Stepanov will be accompanied by a delegation comprising of 50 distinguished and prominent Russian artists.

In addition to meeting with Iranian cultural officials, the Russian delegation will also visit the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex and the National Museum of Iran.