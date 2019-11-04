Official: Iranian customs facilitating services for NTBFs

The customs office at the southern port of Shahid Rajaei is providing domestic new technology-based firms (NTBFs) with special services to facilitate their foreign trade.

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari announced the above during a visit of the customs office of Shahid Rajaei port in the southern province of Hormuzgan, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Sattari said more than half of the companies affiliated with the Department of Science and Technology Affairs are working with the customs office and enjoy special services.

He also voiced his department’s readiness to cooperate with the customs office in the technological sector for the settlement of problems.

During the visit, Managing Director of Shahid Rajaei customs office Abolfazl Akbarpour, said his office had been providing special services for Iranian companies.

The customs office of Shahid Rajaei is working with more than 170 domestic technology-based businesses, facilitating their trade and processes, he added.

In March, after opening a specialized pharmaceutical plant in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured the private sector of his administration’s support for technology-based projects and research activities contributing to the national production.

“The administration will seriously support the whole private sector in the field of production, particularly those performing activities based on technology and research,” Rouhani said on March 21.