Iran’s national currency regains value by 21%: CBI

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, in an Instagram post on Monday, said that the value of his country’s national currency had improved by 21 percent, adding that Tehran has succeeded in overcoming US sanctions.

Hemmati said stability is returning to the country's economy despite Washington’s banking sanctions, economic war, and embargo on Iran's foreign oil sales in the past year, Fars News Agency.

The top banker added that the US failed to reach its ultimate goal of bringing Iran to its knees.

Important economic indexes like inflation and non-oil growth are improving once again, he said.

On Saturday, Hemmati said despite the United States sanctions against Iran, his nation's economy has been moving forward in areas of trade, including both oil and non-oil exports.

The official noted that the US has imposed new sanctions on imports and exports in the construction sector, adding that Washington had also sanctioned 25 more individuals or entities.