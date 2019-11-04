Irish nationalist party will not contest three seats in the general election

The Social Democratic and Liberal Party (SDLP) has decided not to contest the North Belfast constituency in the forthcoming general election, scheduled for December 12.

This is the first time in the party’s nearly fifty year history that it has decided not to contest the important North Belfast seat.

The party has also decided not to contest the East Belfast and North Down seats, Presstv Reported.

The party’s deputy leader, Nichola Mallon, linked the controversial decisions to the party’s overarching plan to “stop” Brexit.

According to Mallon, the party’s strategy rests on returning as many as “pro-Remain” MPs as possible with a view to “removing pro-Brexit, pro-Boris DUP MPs where possible”.

From political and ideological standpoints, the SDLP is considered a mild Irish nationalist party. The party has been in relative decline since the retirement in 2004 of founding member John Hume, who beginning in 1979 led the SDLP for quarter of a century.