James had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists while Anthony Davis scored 25 points and took 11 rebounds for the Lakers who won their 5th game in a row for the 1st time in over a year as Los Angeles rounded off the entire 2018-19 season without winning 5 consecutive games, Presstv Reported.

Dejounte Murray kept the Spurs in the game scoring 16 straight points for San Antonio to tie the game at 90-all with just over 4 minutes to play but the Lakers responded with a 9-2 run to hand San Antonio their 1st home loss in 4 games this season.