0633 GMT November 04, 2019

News ID: 261153
Published: 0524 GMT November 04, 2019

King James leads Lakers to win over Spurs

King James leads Lakers to win over Spurs

Lebron James has got his 2nd straight triple double as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers outplayed the San Antonio Spurs 103 to 96.

James had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists while Anthony Davis scored 25 points and took 11 rebounds for the Lakers who won their 5th game in a row for the 1st time in over a year as Los Angeles rounded off the entire 2018-19 season without winning 5 consecutive games, Presstv Reported.

Dejounte Murray kept the Spurs in the game scoring 16 straight points for San Antonio to tie the game at 90-all with just over 4 minutes to play but the Lakers responded with a 9-2 run to hand San Antonio their 1st home loss in 4 games this season.

 

 

   
