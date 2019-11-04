Trump sought to build resort in Ukraine before presidency: Report

The 2006 visit was followed by another one two years later for Trump Jr. to continue the project to erect luxury resorts, Politico reported Monday.

The report came at a time that Trump was facing an impeachment inquiry over pressuring Ukraine to investigate his potential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, Presstv Reported.

The White House has denied that Trump’s business dealings in Ukraine, not being reported at the time, had anything to do with the Ukraine situation today.

“As he announced in January 2017, President Donald Trump is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization, and he does not take any action that benefits him personally,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “While House Democrats continue to spread false rumors in complete denial that the president was a successful businessman for decades, President Trump continues to keep his promises to the American people.”

Trump has claimed that he meant to investigate corruption while his opponents accuse him of a quid pro quo as he tied the US military aid to Ukraine to efforts to find dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter.

“It’s very important to talk about corruption,” the US president said in September. “If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”

Reuters reported, meanwhile, that the Ukrainian prosecutor who led the investigation into the company, where Hunter previously served on the board, is expected to be fired.

Kostiantyn Kulyk had met with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as he was trying to get the country to investigate Hunter.

“[Kulyk] was another prosecutor somewhat lower level who told me the same thing: that there was collusion and Biden had [the] prosecutor fired to kill case on [his] son and Burisma,” Giuliani was quoted as saying recently.