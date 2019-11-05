RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0629 GMT November 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261180
Published: 0530 GMT November 05, 2019

India's top court orders complete halt to stubble burning

India's top court orders complete halt to stubble burning

To cut the pollution enveloping in the capital, Delhi, and asphyxiating its 20 million people, India's top court has ordered a complete halt to stubble burning. But farmers, who are struggling to make a living, say they have no alternative.

In recent days, pollution levels hit their highest point in years as smoke — from farms around the Indian capital — combined with other pollutants to form a noxious mix.

Hospitals saw a rush of patients, schools were closed, construction activity was halted and the authorities claimed they got 1.5 million cars off the roads with an odd-even vehicle registration scheme, Presstv Reported.

Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal — calling the city a "gas chamber" — said his government had played its part, and blamed farmers for burning agricultural residue.

But Satnam Singh, a poor farmer in northern Punjab State, says that he has to clear his field ready for the next crop.

"Without burning the stubble, we just cannot sow the wheat in the field," Singh told AFP as clouds of acrid smoke rose up from fields all around.

And even though burning stubble is illegal, enforcement is lax.

Government schemes, such as improving access to machinery that removes the need to burn crop residue, have had little impact.

"All these machinery that people talk about, a regular farmer cannot get these machines. They are very expensive. Which farmer can afford that?" said Singh.

This was echoed by Kabal Singh, another farmer in the same region.

"The farmer has no other option but to burn the crop to prepare the land," he told AFP.

"Farmers don’t know how to diversify the crops on their own. Government has to advise us. If they say these areas should grow maize or these areas should grow Basmati rice, then we can follow that," he said.

 
   
KeyWords
India
court
pollution
Delhi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1693 sec