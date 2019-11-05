More Democrats want Trump removed compared to Nixon era: Poll

The Gallup poll showed that 87 percent of Democrats want Trump out, while a similar Gallup survey conducted in 1974 found that 71 percent of Democrats wanted the then-president Richard Milhous Nixon removed.

The poll also showed that a margin of Trump's fellow Republicans and the majority of American adults wanted Trump's removal now, Presstv Reported.

Trump's job approval rating, however, is higher now than Nixon's during the Watergate scandal which forced him to resign, the poll also showed.

In the Gallup poll, 41 of Americans approve of Trump's job performance while only 24 percent of the Americans had approved of Nixon's job performance.

The latest survey conducted on 1,506 adults in late September has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

In the meantime, Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have been investigating revelations that Trump attempted to use US aid to bribe Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to find "dirt" on his possible 2020 rival from the Democratic Party, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump has remained defiant to the revelations, rallying support from Republicans to coverup the scandal.

He called the impeachment inquiry against him a “Democrat Hoax.”

Trump claimed that the Democrats were creating a "deranged hyper partisan impeachment witch hunt.”

“Radical Democrats are going totally insane," Trump insisted at a Republican rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

Trump also threatened the intelligence officials at the heart of the Ukraine scandal, saying the unidentified agent has gone into hiding after he released the transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky.

“You haven’t heard about the whistleblower after that, have you? Cause the whistleblower said lots of things that weren’t so good folks. You’re gonna find out,” Trump said.

The impeachment inquiry has so far determined that Trump threatened his Ukrainian counterpart to withhold aid that US Congress had approved to strengthen the eastern European country against Russia.