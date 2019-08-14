RSS
1024 GMT November 05, 2019

News ID: 261185
Published: 0545 GMT November 05, 2019

Passenger traffic at Iran’s main airport down by %8.5 year-on-year: Report

Iran’s main international airport has accommodated fewer passenger flights between late March and late September compared to the similar period last year, shows a report.

The Mehr news agency said on Tuesday that passenger traffic at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, known globally as the IKA, had fallen by 8.5 percent to 3,965,307 in the first half of the Iranian calendar year.

It said the number of flights operated at the airport had also decreased by 15.7 percent to top 23,221 flights, Presstv Reported.

Passenger and flight figures at the IKA have been down by 20.6 and 26.2 percent, respectively, compared to the similar six-month period in 2017, said the report, citing data released by airport authorities. 

There was no comment about the cause of the drop, although soaring ticket prices that have come as a result of increased price of the US dollar against the Iranian rial may have been a major issue.

Sanctions imposed by the US on Iran’s aviation industry could be another factor as Iranian airlines have been forced to suspend some of their flights to major destinations around the world.

The IKA opened a new sprawling terminal earlier this year to meet increasing demand for international flights from Iran.

However, authorities allowed domestic flights for a first time in August to increase traffic at the airport which has a capacity to handle 10 million passengers a year.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Passenger
traffic
Iran
 
