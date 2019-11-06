Victim of Zaria massacre still waits for justice

He can now walk with a limp, but sits down with a lot of difficulty because he cannot bend his two legs.

Medical doctors in Nigeria and Iran have worked hard to save his two legs, damaged by bullets when soldiers of the Nigerian army attacked Sheikh Zakzaky and his supporters in Zaria.



Musa said he is still waiting for justice because the Zaria Massacre had taken too much from Sheikh Zakzaky, and hundreds of his supporters.

Zakzaky's supporters said they will continue to remain law-abiding because that has always been among the teachings of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Most of Musa Mahmud’s injuries have healed and he has started walking again. However, he says the pain and anguish of the 2015 Zaria Massacre will remain with him for a long time.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Sheikh Zakzaky remain unknown since he came back from a medical trip in India that was cut short.