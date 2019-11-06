Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Iran 7-4 Mexico

After playing to a 2-all draw in the first period, the Asian powerhouse took control, as Mohammad Ali Mokhtari bagged the third, before Amir Hosein Akbari doubled the lead with an excellent volley, Presstv Reported.

The concacaf champions made it 4-3 in the third, thanks to a beautiful bicycle kick by Jose Vizcarra, which served as a wake-up call for Iran, who scored three more goals to put the match beyond reach, while the Mexican keeper closed the scoring for the final 7-4 result.

In the other Group B encounter, three-time champions Russia defeated Egypt 5-3.