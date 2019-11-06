RSS
0114 GMT November 06, 2019

News ID: 261193
Published: 1107 GMT November 06, 2019

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Iran 7-4 Mexico

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup: Iran 7-4 Mexico

In the 2019 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai, Iran have kicked off their title defense in style, mauling Mexico 7-4 in their Group B opener.

After playing to a 2-all draw in the first period, the Asian powerhouse took control, as Mohammad Ali Mokhtari bagged the third, before Amir Hosein Akbari doubled the lead with an excellent volley, Presstv Reported.

The concacaf champions made it 4-3 in the third, thanks to a beautiful bicycle kick by Jose Vizcarra, which served as a wake-up call for Iran, who scored three more goals to put the match beyond reach, while the Mexican keeper closed the scoring for the final 7-4 result.

In the other Group B encounter, three-time champions Russia defeated Egypt 5-3.

 

 

   
