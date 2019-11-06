Trump's top ally, Sondland, admits quid pro quo with updated Ukraine testimony

Sondland updated his testimony Tuesday to reverse his position on the Ukraine scandal amid mounting pressure on the president over trying to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential 2020 rival, and his son Hunter, Presstv Reported.

The diplomat said in the document, which was released by the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry, along with the transcript of his original testimony from last month that “resumption of the US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anticorruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

According to the New York Times, “In his updated testimony, Mr. Sondland recounted how he had discussed the linkage with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, on the sidelines of a Sept. 1 meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Zelensky in Warsaw. Mr. Zelensky had discussed the suspension of aid with Mr. Pence.”

Sondland further suggested that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had come to terms with the role Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was playing in dealing with Ukraine.

“Pompeo rolled his eyes and said: Yes, it’s something we have to deal with,” said the US ambassador to the European Union. “The State Department was fully aware of the issues, and there was very little they could do about it if the president decided he wanted his lawyer involved.”

The White House has defended Trump against the latest revelations.

"Both transcripts released today show there is even less evidence for this illegitimate impeachment sham than previously thought," it said.