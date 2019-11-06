EU restates commitment to try save JCPOA

We are told that senior personnel inside the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, are anxiously awaiting an assessment from the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Tehran's compliance or otherwise with the terms of the Iran nuclear deal. We've been talking to an EU spokesperson about moves by Tehran to again reduce commitments it made under the landmark agreement in response to the actions and failures of others.

When it was signed by world powers in 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, Iran nuclear deal was hailed as a huge achievement, but then came President Trump, Presstv Reported.

Political commentators have repeatedly made the point, it is incredible that the JCPOA is underpinned by a United Nations resolution and yet Donald Trump has shown zero respect for international agreements, undermining the credibility of the United States. The point has also been made, the failure of European leaders to stand up to him seriously undermines the credibility of the 28-nation EU.

We have been speaking to members of the public about Trump's apparent, unwavering hatred towards Iran.

The EU insists it is introducing mechanisms designed to circumvent US sanctions against Iran by facilitating trade with the Islamic Republic. However, Tehran has made it clear words must be replaced by concrete actions without any further delay.