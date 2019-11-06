RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0841 GMT November 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261202
Published: 0236 GMT November 06, 2019

Kuwait says relayed Iran’s messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Kuwait says relayed Iran’s messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Kuwait says it has passed on Iran’s messages to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain regarding the situation in the Persian Gulf region as Tehran steps up diplomatic efforts to boost neighborly cooperation on regional peace.

Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah said on Tuesday that “until now no answers have emerged” to Tehran’s messages, without elaborating on the content or the time they had been delivered to Riyadh and Manama, Presstv Reported.

Tensions have been running high in the Persian Gulf region after the United States and its Arab allies blamed Iran for a set of suspicious raids targeting oil tankers in May and June as well as Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on key Saudi oil installations in September.

Taking advantage of the attacks, which Tehran views as false flag operations, the US has been trying to persuade its allies to join a naval mission purportedly aimed at protecting shipping lanes in Middle Eastern waterways.

Tehran has repeatedly denounced foreign intervention as the source of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, urging its allies to join hands and help ensure the region’s safety without reliance on outsiders.

In an address to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September 25, President Hassan Rouhani said as a steward of maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran invites all countries that are affected by developments in the strategic region to join Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

The initiative aims to promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity of littoral states and help achieve mutual understanding and establish peaceful and friendly relations among the neighbors, he said.

Recently, Kuwait's al-Jarida daily quoted an unnamed Iranian Foreign Ministry source as saying that Rouhani had detailed the HOPE initiative in letters sent via Kuwait to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah.

Speaking on Monday, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei also confirmed that Tehran had sent letters to the two kingdoms.

“The basis of the letters was regional peace and stability,” he said. “We believe that multiple bilateral ties could be established in the region and that US pressure should not drive a wedge between neighbors.”

Late last month, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was ready to visit Saudi Arabia to help reduce tensions between the two sides if suitable conditions existed.

Also officials of Iraq and Pakistan said, the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had asked the leaders of those two countries to speak with their Iranian counterparts about de-escalation.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Kuwait
Iran
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1637 sec