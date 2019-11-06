RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0841 GMT November 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261203
Published: 0238 GMT November 06, 2019

Tajik forces kill 15 attackers on Uzbek border

Tajik forces kill 15 attackers on Uzbek border

Tajik authorities say they have foiled an armed attack against a checkpoint on the border with Uzbekistan, killing 15 attackers.

A group of 20 masked attackers launched the attack on the outpost at the Tajik-Uzbek border, southwest of the capital, Dushanbe, early on Wednesday, Tajikistan’s National Security Committee said, Presstv Reported.

The remaining five gunmen were captured.

A Tajik border guard and a policeman were also killed during the incident.

An investigation was underway into the attack, the committee said, without giving further information.

The border region of Ferghana Valley, which is home to several ethnic groups, has been the scene of violent clashes in the past. The region is also where Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have also long struggled to resolve a dispute over the delimitation of their shared border.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Tajik
forces
Uzbek border
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2438 sec