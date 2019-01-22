RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0840 GMT November 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261207
Published: 0357 GMT November 06, 2019

China renews call on Canada to free Huawei executive

China renews call on Canada to free Huawei executive

China has once again called on the Canadian government to immediately release detained Chinese national and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng, who has been detained in Canada since December last year on US-filed charges, is awaiting repatriation to the United States for trial.

At a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, urged the re-elected Canadian government to immediately release Weng, Presstv Reported.

Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, was arrested during a stopover at Vancouver Airport on a US extradition request on December 1, 2018.

The 46-year-old senior executive of the giant telecom company is charged in the US with bank fraud, and is accused of misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei Technologies’ business in Iran, which is under US sanctions.

Meng has denied any wrongdoing and is out of jail on bail. Although she cannot leave Vancouver, she is allowed to move about in the city freely wearing a tracking device on her ankle.

 

 

   
KeyWords
China
Canada
Huawei
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1572 sec