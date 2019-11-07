Launching Indonesia-Chabahar sea line to turn port to regional tourism hub

Since the Indonesia-Dubai sea line is operating, establishment of Indonesia-Chabahar sea line can transform the southeastern Iran port into a regional tourism and transit hub.

Deputy Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Mojtaba Mirhosseini told IRNA on Wednesday that Indonesian ambassador arrived in the province at the head of a delegation on a two-day official visit to explore ways for promoting economic and tourism cooperation, IRNA reported.

Examining capacities of Milak and Mirjaveh border terminals to help promote economic and tourism development, holding talks with Sistan Baluchestan governor general and activists of private sector are on the ambassador's agenda, he said.

Holding the Tourism Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) will also be discussed during Indonesian ambassador's meeting with directors of private sectors' tourism firms, Mirhosseini said.

Chabahar Port is located in the southeastern coast of Iran and is about 72 km away from Gwadar Port of Pakistan.